HempCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $719,577.95 (THC)

HempCoin (THC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 4th. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. HempCoin has a market cap of $719,577.95 and $3.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,863.94 or 1.00016983 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00045256 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00028365 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000062 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001421 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,893,763 coins and its circulating supply is 266,758,613 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

