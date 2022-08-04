Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Director Acquires $126,350.00 in Stock

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) Director John Tartol bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.27 per share, for a total transaction of $126,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,934,603.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Herbalife Nutrition Stock Performance
Herbalife Nutrition stock traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,520. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.12. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $54.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.68.
Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on HLF. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.
About Herbalife Nutrition
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Herbalife Nutrition (HLF)
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Is Nike An Undervalued Opportunity for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.