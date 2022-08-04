Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,356.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HESAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,150.00 ($1,185.57) to €1,205.00 ($1,242.27) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,404.00 ($1,447.42) to €1,185.00 ($1,221.65) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,510.00 ($1,556.70) to €1,624.00 ($1,674.23) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,290.00 ($1,329.90) to €1,340.00 ($1,381.44) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $137.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.99. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $100.95 and a 52 week high of $190.43.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

