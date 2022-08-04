Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.05-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.05 billion-$10.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.99 billion.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $228.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Hershey has a twelve month low of $167.80 and a twelve month high of $231.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.10. The firm has a market cap of $346.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $219.64.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $42,827,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 866,588 shares of company stock valued at $191,036,015. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 130.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Hershey by 78.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the first quarter valued at $217,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

