Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) PT Raised to $66.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Vertical Research boosted their target price on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.30.

Hexcel stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.71. 9,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,067. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 1.26. Hexcel has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.12%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

