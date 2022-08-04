Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Announces $0.19 Dividend

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HIK stock opened at GBX 1,684 ($20.63) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £3.71 billion and a PE ratio of 1,190.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of GBX 1,459.50 ($17.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,674 ($32.77). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,652.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,857.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 2,900 ($35.53) to GBX 1,900 ($23.28) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($27.57) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,375 ($29.10).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

