Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.910-$2.935, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion. Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.85-$3.95 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HI. StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NYSE HI traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $46.07. 193,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,651. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average of $43.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $37.84 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.05 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.80%. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 96.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

