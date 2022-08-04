Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.91 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.

Shares of NYSE HI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.07. 193,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.59.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.05 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 32.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on HI shares. StockNews.com raised Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other Hillenbrand news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Hillenbrand by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 66,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

