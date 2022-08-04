Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.20 and last traded at $71.20. 112 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.35.

Hills Bancorporation Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day moving average is $69.75.

Hills Bancorporation Company Profile

Hills Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Hills Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as demand, savings, and time deposits. Its loan products include real estate loans comprising mortgage and construction loans; commercial and financial loans; agricultural loans; and personal, automobile, installment, and other consumer loans.

