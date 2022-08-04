Hiscox (LON:HSX) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,144 ($14.02) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 895 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.03) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($13.17) to GBX 1,045 ($12.80) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.25) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hiscox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,018.29 ($12.48).

HSX opened at GBX 900.40 ($11.03) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of £3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,957.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 916.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 933.89. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 769.40 ($9.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,002 ($12.28).

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 944 ($11.57) per share, with a total value of £15,264.48 ($18,704.18).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

