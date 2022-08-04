Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 63.40% from the company’s previous close.

HLLY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Holley from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

Shares of NYSE HLLY traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 24,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,227. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $200.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.70 million. Holley’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Holley will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLLY. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Holley in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Holley by 1,196.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Holley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Holley in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Holley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

