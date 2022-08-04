Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.00 million-$870.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $869.95 million. Hologic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.79-$5.84 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOLX. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reissued a maintains rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hologic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,657. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Hologic has a 12 month low of $66.58 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.71 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hologic by 2.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 34.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 45.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.