Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.90 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.05 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.55-$8.80 EPS.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HON opened at $191.50 on Thursday. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $234.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.54 and a 200 day moving average of $188.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,953,000 after acquiring an additional 110,490 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $158,372,000 after buying an additional 56,061 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 488,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,975,000 after buying an additional 18,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23.5% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 435,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,701,000 after buying an additional 82,845 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

