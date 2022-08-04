Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target Raised to $183.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $192.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,798. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.54 and a 200-day moving average of $188.47. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $234.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $129.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,919,000 after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.