Hoo Token (HOO) Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges

Hoo Token (HOO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last week, Hoo Token has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar. Hoo Token has a market cap of $46.17 million and $5.00 worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hoo Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002419 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.42 or 0.00623822 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00016877 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00035377 BTC.
About Hoo Token
Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. The official message board for Hoo Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937. Hoo Token’s official website is hoo.com. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Hoo Token
