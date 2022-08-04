Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Short Interest Update

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the June 30th total of 862,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NYSE:HMN opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average of $38.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.45. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.
Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.30). Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $120,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,109.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $120,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,109.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 5,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 383.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter.
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.
