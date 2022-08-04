Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Horizon Global Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HZN opened at $1.38 on Monday. Horizon Global has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $38.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97.
Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $180.86 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Global by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Global by 105.2% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the first quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.
About Horizon Global
Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.
