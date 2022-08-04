Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HZN opened at $1.38 on Monday. Horizon Global has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $38.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $180.86 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Horizon Global

In related news, Director John C. Kennedy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 864,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,711.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 10,000 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 864,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,711.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Frederick Barrett purchased 114,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $283,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,430,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,027,709.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 134,896 shares of company stock worth $336,641. Company insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Global by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Global by 105.2% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the first quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Global

(Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.