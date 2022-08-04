Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Earns “Maintains” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HZNP. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.10.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.76. 147,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,410. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day moving average is $93.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $60.76 and a 1 year high of $120.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total value of $672,364.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at $41,845,482.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 7,400 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total transaction of $672,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,845,482.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,449,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $9,606,997. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

