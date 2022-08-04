Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Morgan Stanley

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.35% from the stock’s current price.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Shares of HZNP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.99. 365,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,410. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $60.76 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.64.

Insider Activity at Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total transaction of $672,364.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,845,482.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,449,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 7,400 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total value of $672,364.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at $41,845,482.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $9,606,997. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,891,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.