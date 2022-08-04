Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ) Trading 0% Higher

Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ – Get Rating) traded up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$47.54 and last traded at C$47.09. 37,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 29,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$47.08.

Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.85.

