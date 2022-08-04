Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) Achieves Market Cap of $2.11 Million

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last week, Hot Cross has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Hot Cross coin can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. Hot Cross has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $1.41 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00631469 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015916 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00035408 BTC.

Hot Cross Coin Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom.

Buying and Selling Hot Cross

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hot Cross directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hot Cross should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hot Cross using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

