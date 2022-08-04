Howard Widra Purchases 20,000 Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Stock

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) CEO Howard Widra acquired 20,000 shares of Apollo Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $260,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,421.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Apollo Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AINV opened at $12.97 on Thursday. Apollo Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Investment Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.53%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apollo Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $29,591,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,483,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,610,000 after acquiring an additional 500,339 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 14,959 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 45.5% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 120,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 348,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 30,527 shares in the last quarter. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.