HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Investec raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Redburn Partners raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.82) to GBX 780 ($9.56) in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.62) to GBX 550 ($6.74) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.86.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of HSBC stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.85. 3,096,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,701. The company has a market capitalization of $134.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.51. HSBC has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $38.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HSBC Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,765 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,879,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,653,000 after buying an additional 398,822 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,833,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,492,000 after buying an additional 330,792 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in HSBC during the first quarter valued at about $10,465,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in HSBC during the first quarter valued at about $8,734,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.