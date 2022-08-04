Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $105.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 45.02% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HUBG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hub Group from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Hub Group from $111.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Hub Group from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Hub Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.
Hub Group Stock Up 4.2 %
NASDAQ HUBG traded up $3.17 on Thursday, hitting $79.30. 6,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,102. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average of $74.05. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
