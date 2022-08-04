Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.
Hudson Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of HDSN stock opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.32. Hudson Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $10.76.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,385.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,385.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 27,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $270,552.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $1,551,463. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Technologies
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.
Hudson Technologies Company Profile
Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.
