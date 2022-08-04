Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Hudson Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HDSN stock opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.32. Hudson Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $10.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.55. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 86.75% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hudson Technologies will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,385.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,385.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 27,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $270,552.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $1,551,463. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.