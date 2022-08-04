Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.18 (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.18 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has a payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $18.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 7.2 %

NYSE:HII traded up $15.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $234.45. 5,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,660. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.67. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $175.50 and a 1 year high of $228.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HII. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,080,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

