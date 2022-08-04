Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.01 EPS

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01, Briefing.com reports. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $10.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $228.81. 718,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,894. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.43. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,284,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $3,080,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HII. Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

