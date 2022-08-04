Hut 8 Mining (HUT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Hut 8 Mining to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Hut 8 Mining had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.37 million. On average, analysts expect Hut 8 Mining to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Up 10.6 %

NASDAQ:HUT opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 20.13 and a quick ratio of 20.13. Hut 8 Mining has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $426.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 4.64.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUT. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $19.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 1,045.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

