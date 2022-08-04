Hut 8 Mining (HUT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$53.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$58.70 million.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Hut 8 Mining stock opened at C$3.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$541.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.99. Hut 8 Mining has a one year low of C$1.65 and a one year high of C$20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 20.13 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Hut 8 Mining news, Senior Officer Jason Alexander Zaluski sold 46,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.96, for a total transaction of C$91,488.69.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Hut 8 Mining from C$24.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

