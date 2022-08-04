i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E) Plans GBX 0.14 Dividend

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

i3 Energy Price Performance

Shares of i3 Energy stock opened at GBX 28.41 ($0.35) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.11. i3 Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 10.10 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 32.70 ($0.40). The stock has a market capitalization of £338.85 million and a P/E ratio of 946.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on i3 Energy from GBX 28 ($0.34) to GBX 38 ($0.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

i3 Energy Company Profile

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

See Also

