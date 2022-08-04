IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 927,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 5,647,821 shares.The stock last traded at $1.53 and had previously closed at $1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on IAG. TD Securities decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.91.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $728.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.88, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $356.60 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

