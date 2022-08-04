ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-$5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.76-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion. ICF International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.50-$5.80 EPS.

ICF International Stock Performance

Shares of ICF International stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.75. 47,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,660. ICF International has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $108.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.64.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.20. ICF International had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of ICF International from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in ICF International by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ICF International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Stories

