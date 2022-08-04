Idena (IDNA) Price Tops $0.0324 on Exchanges

Idena (IDNA) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Idena coin can now be purchased for $0.0324 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $93,047.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Idena has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Idena

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 88,239,025 coins and its circulating supply is 61,448,262 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Idena’s official website is idena.io.

Idena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

