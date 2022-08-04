Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), RTT News reports. Identiv had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Identiv updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Identiv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INVE traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.29. 156,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.00 and a beta of 1.69. Identiv has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on INVE. Craig Hallum began coverage on Identiv in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Identiv from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Insider Transactions at Identiv

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Identiv

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,629,008 shares in the company, valued at $29,313,439.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 113,301 shares of company stock worth $1,360,287. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Identiv by 81.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Identiv by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Identiv by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Identiv by 45.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 698,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,301,000 after buying an additional 217,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Identiv by 4.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

