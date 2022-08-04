IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Short Interest Update

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 978,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 413,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Mizuho increased their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.82.
IDEX Stock Up 0.1 %
IDEX stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.02. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.
IDEX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $65,607,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 39.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,122,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,284,000 after acquiring an additional 320,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in IDEX by 25.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,778,000 after acquiring an additional 223,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,137,000 after acquiring an additional 218,305 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,292,000 after purchasing an additional 159,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDEX (IEX)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.