IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Short Interest Update

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 978,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 413,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Mizuho increased their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.82.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Up 0.1 %

IDEX stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.02. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $65,607,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 39.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,122,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,284,000 after acquiring an additional 320,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in IDEX by 25.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,778,000 after acquiring an additional 223,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,137,000 after acquiring an additional 218,305 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,292,000 after purchasing an additional 159,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.