IDEX (NYSE:IEX) PT Raised to $205.00 at Mizuho

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.45% from the company’s previous close.
IEX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.82.
IDEX Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of IEX stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.15. 6,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,254. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. IDEX has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of IDEX by 1,072.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in IDEX by 416.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
