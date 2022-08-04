IDEX (NYSE:IEX) PT Raised to $205.00 at Mizuho

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.45% from the company’s previous close.

IEX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.82.

Shares of IEX stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.15. 6,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,254. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. IDEX has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of IDEX by 1,072.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in IDEX by 416.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

