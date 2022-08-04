IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.22. The consensus estimate for IDEXX Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $8.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.53 EPS.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.14.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $406.87 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $318.50 and a 1-year high of $706.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $368.32 and a 200-day moving average of $445.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,504,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,940,000 after buying an additional 296,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5,250.0% in the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

