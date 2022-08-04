iExec RLC (RLC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $10.07 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One iExec RLC coin can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00004532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a market cap of $82.84 million and approximately $10.07 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,567.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003954 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00128252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00032225 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004423 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 coins. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

