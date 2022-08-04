Ignition Price Down 6.2% Over Last Week (IC)

Ignition (IC) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a market cap of $23,733.60 and approximately $5.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,039.43 or 0.99897402 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00045010 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00028317 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000049 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,572,375 coins and its circulating supply is 1,559,202 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ignition Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

