Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Raised to $187.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $204.00.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE:ITW traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $209.80. The company had a trading volume of 22,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,468. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.81. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

