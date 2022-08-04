Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Raised to $229.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $225.00 to $229.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ITW. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $208.54 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.74 and its 200-day moving average is $205.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $10,704,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $2,746,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,078,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

