Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.88

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.88 and last traded at $49.80, with a volume of 5692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMCR. BTIG Research began coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Immunocore Stock Up 7.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average of $31.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.59. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 61.86% and a negative net margin of 295.99%. The business had revenue of $29.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Immunocore by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,552,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,306,000 after acquiring an additional 80,479 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Immunocore by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,859,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,598,000 after acquiring an additional 613,939 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Immunocore by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 808,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 298,693 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its position in Immunocore by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 499,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,926,000 after acquiring an additional 364,941 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Immunocore by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 342,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

