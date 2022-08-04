Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,823.89

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,823.89 ($22.35) and traded as low as GBX 1,806.50 ($22.14). Imperial Brands shares last traded at GBX 1,829 ($22.41), with a volume of 1,164,369 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($25.73) to GBX 2,250 ($27.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($24.51) to GBX 2,250 ($27.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.96) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($25.73) to GBX 2,300 ($28.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,188 ($26.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,823.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,731.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 861.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.27 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is currently 65.30%.

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Stefan Bomhard sold 11,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,818 ($22.28), for a total transaction of £217,614.60 ($266,651.88).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

