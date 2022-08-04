Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) Price Hits $0.79 on Exchanges

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a total market cap of $35.47 million and approximately $356,131.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001848 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded up 32.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004376 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.41 or 0.00631802 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017483 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00035175 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi.

