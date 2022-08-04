Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $81.68, but opened at $77.07. Inari Medical shares last traded at $76.59, with a volume of 7,535 shares changing hands.

Specifically, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $350,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,984 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 5,275 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $397,154.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,067,905.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,012 shares of company stock worth $7,976,540 over the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NARI. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Inari Medical Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,722.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.78.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 802.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 129,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inari Medical

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.