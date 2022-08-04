Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.92.

INCY stock opened at $72.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.35 and its 200 day moving average is $75.25.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Incyte’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 22.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 18.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 227,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,282,000 after acquiring an additional 35,933 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 14.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 19.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 194,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,663,000 after acquiring an additional 32,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 32.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 106,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 26,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

