Incyte’s (INCY) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their maintains rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded Incyte from an outperform rating to an inline rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Incyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.92.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $72.54 on Wednesday. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.25.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 410.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Incyte by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

