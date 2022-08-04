Index Fund Advisors Inc. Acquires 31,005 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,005 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.3% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,913. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average is $49.76. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

