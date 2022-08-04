Index Fund Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,118,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,409 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 22.3% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.92% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $299,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gpwm LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $218,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.88. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,414. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22.

