Index Fund Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 0.1% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 784.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 82,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 73,451 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.0% during the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 18,681 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $300,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.17. The stock had a trading volume of 645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,660. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.60. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $51.31.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.